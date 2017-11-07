Some East Memphis residents concerned about proposed developments

Some East Memphis neighbors are not happy about plans to bring new development to a busy intersection.

"It's a dagger end at the heart of the neighborhood. We're not going to, we can't give up," Balmoral Neighborhood Association President Eddie Settles said.

It's a fight to stop the building of a car rental facility and a storage facility at the intersection of Quince Road and Ridgeway Road.

The concern for Settles is the change the new tenants will bring to the neighborhood.

"We are really concerned that what is going to happen instead of being a neighborhood service amenity, it's going to become a death spiral downward to Mt. Moriah and Covington Pike," Settles said.

Plans for the building are to mimic residential buildings and blend in, according to developer Brenda Solomito's proposal. Similar projects are open now in Collierville and Cordova.

Still, neighbors think a storage unit could bring unwanted criminal activity.

"It's mainly unmanned most of the time. You know, no one is really monitoring what people are storing there, who else is jumping over the fence and getting into the facilities, so yeah I think there are some concerns," Balmoral neighbor Carolyn Dickens said.

Before building can begin, the Board of Adjustments must approve the switch of the zoning to special use zoning.

That meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.