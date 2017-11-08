SCS looking to hire 80 teaching positions

It's the middle of the school year, but Shelby County Schools is still looking to fill 80 teaching spots across the district.

Officials said there is a great need for elementary and special education teachers.

Long-term substitutes are filling about 89 positions right now.

However, a upcoming hiring fair is trying to attract licensed teachers from across the region.

"We want to attract the best talent we possible can to come and teach for our students in Shelby County, and getting the word out allows us to have a broader scope of people who can come interview," director of talent management Nancy Ballinger said.

The fair is set for Saturday, November 18 at AutoZone Park.

Anyone hired at the event would begin working this school year.

Last year, the district hired 70 teacher positions in the middle of the year.

