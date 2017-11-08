Mid-South pastor in TX to heal community after mass shooting

Pastor Steve Gaines of Bellevue Baptist Church is in Sutherland Springs, Texas, hoping to heal a community that has been damaged by a mass shooting.

Gaines is president of the Southern Baptist Convention, working with other SBC leaders to offer prayer and encouragement those in the broken community.

The pastor said he felt a need to go there and comfort the people, including the pastor and his wife after their daughter was killed while they were out of town.

"We all all agreed to go and help any way we possibly can. Our Southern Baptist family grieves with this beloved church and the community it serves," Gaines said to the Baptist Press.

