License revoked for Bartlett Funeral Home after body mix-up

The license for Bartlett Funeral Home was suspended after the owner mixed up two bodies that were being buried in 2015.

According to the Board of Funeral Directors, one man's body was presented at another man's open casket funeral and buried in the wrong grave.

One of the families was never notified of the mistake.

Afred Tacker, the funeral director, denied the mix-up to the board. His license has been revoked.

