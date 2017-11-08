HUD investigation MLGW over discrimination claims - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

HUD investigation MLGW over discrimination claims

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Administrators with Housing and Urban Development are investigating Memphis Light, Gas, and Water after accusations of discriminatory practices.

The investigation is tied to its current North Central Station expansion, where MLGW is attempting to buy homes.

Some homeowner said they feel pressured to sell their homes in the area north of Jackson and east of Hollywood.

MLGW did not wish to comment on the matter, except that they are cooperating in the legal issue.

