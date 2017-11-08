Spin Street to close its doors

The classic Memphis music store Spin Street is closing its doors.More >>
Administrators with Housing and Urban Development are investigating Memphis Light, Gas, and Water after accusations of discriminatory practices.More >>
The license for Bartlett Funeral Home was suspended after the owner mixed up two bodies that were being buried in 2015.More >>
Pastor Steve Gaines of Bellevue Baptist Church is in Sutherland Springs, Texas, hoping to heal a community that has been damaged by a mass shooting.More >>
A film shoot will close part of Main Street in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
From an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater to Sunday's massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, mass shooters have amassed their arsenals by exploiting lapses in the background check process and limited...More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
