Spin Street to close its doors

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

The classic Memphis music store Spin Street is closing its doors.

The Poplar Avenue store has already started their closing sales.

A final closing date has not yet been set. The store said it will not know the closing date until at least 10 days beforehand.

