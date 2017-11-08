Lakeland sisters awarded prestigious scholarship for community service

Sisters from Lakeland, Tennessee, have been awarded a prestigious scholarship for their leadership, community service and scholastic achievement.

Taylor and Payton Selby were awarded the National Law Enforcement and Firefighters Children's Foundation Scholarship.

The Selby sisters were two of 32 students from across the country to receive the award.

Both Taylor and Payton attended Mississippi State University. Both are majoring in Biomedical Engineering and Marketing.

Taylor Selby has volunteered for events for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and also visits local school to speak about STEM education.

Payton Selby previously received the Gold Key Award for photography and her work published in Aerie International Magazine. Payton has raised money for children through Dance marathon for Le Bonheur.

Recipients are all children of first responders who were killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Taylor and Payton’s father was killed in the line of duty while executing a search warrant, while working for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 2002.

