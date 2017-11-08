FedEx orders new, modern aircrafts

FedEx is upgrading its aircraft.

The shipping giant is purchasing 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft with the potential of buying 20 more.

The planes include:

a forward Large Cargo Door (LCD) and a rear upper-hinged cargo door

digital cockpits

advanced avionics technology and enhanced take-off performance

ADS-B “out” capabilities

They are also equipped with reinforced floor panels that can support 2,630 cubic feet.

“The purchase of new, more advanced feeder aircraft like the ATR 72-600F is the next step in our very successful fleet modernization strategy, which has helped us greatly improve our fuel efficiency and fleet reliability in recent years,” said David L. Cunningham, president and CEO, FedEx Express. “We worked closely with ATR, which developed this new aircraft with special features to help us grow our business, especially in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier.”

The first aircraft is set to arrive in 2020.

