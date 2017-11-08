Shelby County Commission moves forward with opioid lawsuit

A restaurant employee was arrested for strangling a customer.More >>
High drama Wednesday morning as the Shelby County Commission agreed to move forward with a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.More >>
A medical helicopter made a "hard landing" in Union City, Tennessee, according to Union City Fire Chief.More >>
Police now say the allegations against the Geeter Middle School employee were false.More >>
FedEx is upgrading its aircraft.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
