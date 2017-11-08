Medical helicopter makes 'hard landing' in Union City, TN

Picture of the helicopter after the "hard landing." (Source: Hailey Eastep Parker via Facebook)

A medical helicopter made a "hard landing" in Union City, Tennessee, according to Union City Fire Chief.

The emergency that forced the hard landing happened while the helicopter was in the air near Harrison Street. The pilot was able to quickly bring the helicopter to the ground.

No patients were on the helicopter at the time. The pilot was not injured.

