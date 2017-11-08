Donald Crump arrested for strangling customer over cold food

A restaurant employee was arrested for strangling a customer.

Memphis Police Department said Donald Crump, the founder of Crumpy's Hot Wings, assaulted a customer on Nov. 3.

The customer said she got into an argument with Crump at Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street.

She argued with Crump because she said her food was cold. Crump then walked out from behind the counter, put his hand around the victim's neck, and started strangling her.

Witnesses told police they also saw the customer throw her food on the floor during the argument.

Crump was booked into jail, but has since been released.

