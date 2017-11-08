Donald Crump says he didn't strangle customer over cold fries

A restaurant employee was arrested for strangling a customer.

Memphis Police Department said Donald Crump, the founder of Crumpy's Hot Wings, assaulted a customer on Nov. 3.

"The man came from around the counter and strangled me," Rinesha Moore, who claims she was choked by Crump, said. "He deserves a punishment for doing this to a woman."

The customer said she got into an argument with Crump at Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street.

She argued with Crump because she said her fries were cold. Crump then walked out from behind the counter, put his hand around the victim's neck, and started strangling her.

"He pushed me with his two hands and like pushed me into the fish bowl then I laid back, and he came like this with his two hands," Moore said.

But the owner paints a different story.

Moore admits she was late getting her to-go order, but Crump claims Moore was not only late, but she was also belligerent.

Witnesses told police they also saw the customer throw her food on the floor during the argument.

Crump said he never choked her, yet grabbed her, trying to get her out for disrespecting his business.

Moore's mom, India Hinds, said Crump deserves the assault charge he's facing.

"You don't put your hands on somebody when you're running a business. Let the law handle them," Hinds said.

Customers said good things about restaurant and the owner.

"He seems pretty polite to me. I don't see anything wrong with him," customer Garrett Sayles said.

Crump said the video evidence, which he has not yet released, does not back up Moore's story. He said he'll show WMC Action News 5 the video and give his full side of the story later this week after consulting his lawyer.

Crump was booked into jail, but has since been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.