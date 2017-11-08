Non-profit gives Memphis students new shoes

The students of LaRose Elementary filed into the cafeteria with their shoes off for a big surprise Wednesday morning. Every student got sized for their very own free pair of Timberland boots.

It's all thanks to the Nashville non-profit Soles4Souls. The company goes around the country giving shoes to people in need.

According to president and CEO Buddy Teaster, about $20,000 worth of shoes were given out to students Wednesdays.

Fifth grader Jermaine Wiggins says walking in to get fitted and given a free pair of Timbs is a good way to start the day. "I think it's awesome literally," he said.

