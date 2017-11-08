Non-profit gives Memphis students new shoes

High drama Wednesday morning as the Shelby County Commission agreed to move forward with a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.More >>
A man accused of killing a veteran at a Memphis IHOP was arrested in Chicago, according to U.S. Marshals.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead on Mud Island.More >>
A former Memphis sex crimes investigator testified Wednesday about why rape kits in the Bluff City went untested for decades.More >>
The students of LaRose Elementary filed into the cafeteria with their shoes off for a big surprise Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
