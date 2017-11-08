Former sex crimes investigator testifies in rape kit backlog case

A former Memphis sex crimes investigator testified Wednesday about why rape kits in the Bluff City went untested for decades.

Lt. Cody Wilkerson retired in 2015. His testimony revealed shocking details about the neglect that resulted in tens of thousands of rape victims being left without closure.

Wilkerson said a "substantial" number of rape cases were closed by investigators without any evidence from a rape kit. He said the investigators didn't even submit the rape kit as part of the investigation.

He said the problem of not testing the rape kits continued even after DNA testing became standard practice.

Wilkerson's testimony is part of a lawsuit accusing the city of neglecting rape victims by failing to test many rape kits for as many as 30 years.

City of Memphis leaders chose not to comment on Wilkerson's testimony.

