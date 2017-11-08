IHOP murder suspect arrested 6 months after veteran's death

A man accused of killing a veteran at a Memphis IHOP was arrested in Chicago, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals said agents tracked down Derrick Harris on Wednesday.

Harris is accused of shooting and killing Devin Wilson on May 14 at the IHOP on East Shelby Drive.

Wilson was an Air Force veteran and father of four.

The shooting happened when Wilson, along with a security guard, tried to break up a fight between Harris and his girlfriend.

