Free re-training for students who lack skills after graduation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Free re-training for students who lack skills after graduation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TENNESSEE (WMC) -

Tennessee community college students can now get re-trained for free if an employer says a graduate's skill set comes up short.

For someone to be eligible, an employer must document that someone they hired graduated from a technical program within a year but still lacks the skills that the institution sought to teach.

Beginning next year, each graduate will receive a card that constitutes a warranty claim form.

