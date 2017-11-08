$300M hospital to open in North Mississippi

Temperatures for the month of November could be up and down. Get the details in our latest blog.More >>
A Hickory Hill man who uses a wheelchair has found his stolen pickup truck, but his troubles are far from over.More >>
A brand new hospital is coming to North Mississippi.More >>
DeSoto County is once again warning residents to be wary of a phone scam sweeping the area.
DeSoto County is once again warning residents to be wary of a phone scam sweeping the area.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in North Memphis around 4:15 p.m.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier and his family now have a home to stay in while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas thanks to the wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
