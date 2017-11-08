$300M hospital to open in North Mississippi

A brand new hospital is coming to Oxford.

On Nov. 25 Baptist Memorial Hospital-North will open its doors to patients. The hospital will stand five stories, have 217 hospital beds, and showcase larger patient rooms.

The $300 million hospital will serve several North Mississippi counties. The hospital is located at 1100 Belk Boulevard

There will also be a medical office building connected to the main hospital for outpatient services.

