DeSoto County warns of phone scam

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County is once again warning residents to be wary of a phone scam sweeping the area.

The Sheriff's department said a caller, posing as a deputy, calls and threatens to arrest people if they do not pay money or give out their credit card information.

Deputies remind civilians that the police will never ask for money over the phone.

