Four Mid-South schools named among healthiest in the country

Four Mid-South schools made this year's list of the healthiest schools in the country according to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Hickory Ridge Elementary coach Robert Wimbley said his physical education class is about motivating students to move.

"Music we've found is a good foundation for the kids to move, and they love it," he said.

Dyersburg Primary School made the list along with Hickory Ridge and Northwest Prep Academy. Maxine Smith STEAM Academy was one of only 10 schools nationwide to earn the gold award.

Recognition is based on a school's ability to offer healthier meals and snacks and high-quality physical education.

Hickory Ridge provides a unique opportunity for families to stay healthy together.

"We offer an after school workout session with the students and the parents absolutely free," Wimbley said.

He hopes this introduction to exercise sticks with his students for life.

"We want to start them here, and throughout their whole life we want them to be educated and live a healthy lifestyle," Wimbley said.

