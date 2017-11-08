Four Mid-South schools named among healthiest in the country

DeSoto County is once again warning residents to be wary of a phone scam sweeping the area.

A brand new hospital is coming to North Mississippi.
Two men are behind bars and dozens of auto burglary cases now solved in Shelby County.
A Memphis mother is outraged after learning a teacher put her daughter in a closet as punishment.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in North Memphis around 4:15 p.m.
The dog's owner says she's unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Several flyers with the words "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE" were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university's policy.
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.
Birmingham police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl.
The Christmas Cave is celebrating the holiday for its second annual year with a self-guided light display tour in a cave in Minford, Ohio.
