Mom: Teacher should be fired for leaving daughter in closet as punishment

A Memphis mother is outraged after learning a teacher put her daughter in a closet as punishment.

"This is unacceptable," Erica Rogers said.

Rogers wants answers for why her daughter's teacher at Craigmont Middle School thought using solitary confinement was an acceptable form of discipline.

"I was on a phone call with my mother. I received a message from my mom from my daughter that she was in the closet in her classroom," Rogers said.

She said her daughter was told to stand in the closet, because she was being too loud and the teacher's head was hurting.

"The teacher that actually went in the classroom and the closet to get her out walked by and was like, 'I've never seen this happen, this is not something that Shelby County Schools does.'"

Rogers said she's since met with the school's principal, but she doesn't feel the matter is being taken seriously enough.

SCS said an investigation is underway into the incident.

"I just feel it's unacceptable; it needs to be taken seriously," Rogers said. "I'm sorry to say it--because I know it's the holidays--but she needs to lose her job because this is serious. This is someone's child."

