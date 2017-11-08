1 dead, 1 critical in North Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in North Memphis around 4:15 p.m.

The shooting happened on Annie Street near the Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard Avenue intersection.

Police said two men were shot on the scene. One was killed, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said one man shot both victims, but they did not know the motive.

Police said the suspect, who was possibly in a black Pontiac GT, may be known to the victims.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.