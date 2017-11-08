Witnesses: 2 men shot in North Memphis

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in North Memphis around 4:15 p.m.

The shooting happened on Annie Street near the Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard Avenue intersection.

Witnesses said two men were shot on the scene. One was killed and the other was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses also said one man shot both victims, but they did not know the motive.

