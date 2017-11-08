Dozens of auto burglary cases solved

Two men are behind bars and dozens of auto burglary cases now solved in Shelby County.

Shelby County deputies caught Jamil Spencer and Antonio Bateman at the Cracker Barrel on Davies Plantation Road, a location hit multiple times by auto burglars.

On Monday, deputies wanted to crack down on the auto burglary ring, so they put a car in the parking lot with a laptop visible.

When deputies went to arrest the pair, they rammed the deputies' car and sped off. However, the two were eventually taken into custody.

Spencer and Bateman are facing aggravated assault, theft from a motor vehicle, and evading arrest charges.

Deputies said the they were responsible for dozens of auto burglaries. They said the two focused on places like restaurants and gyms where people spend a lot of time.

Law enforcement is reminding people to listen to the advice on Cracker Barrel's signs and "lock your vehicle and remove your valuables" when you get out of your car.

