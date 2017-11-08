Cool for now but warmer temperatures are coming

Clouds, rain, and northerly winds have kept temperatures well below average since Monday and a few more cool days are expected through the weekend and into the beginning of next week; although, a drier air mass will allow for some much needed sunshine.

A cold front will push south Thursday night followed by a Canadian high pressure system that will reinforce the dry air but allow cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the middle of next week.

That will be followed by a ridge of high pressure building to the west that will force warmer air east into the Mississippi River Valley.

This is expected to bring above average temperatures to the Mid-South six to 10 days from now.

This ridge is also expected to keep a mainly dry pattern in place for the same period. of time.

Longer range models do indicate a dip in the jet stream that will bring another shot of cold air into the area the weekend before Thanksgiving.

There is some uncertainty at this time as to whether the cold air will remain in place through the holiday.

In the meantime, as always you can count on the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the latest information.

