Woman wanted for murder in North Carolina believed to be in Mid-South

A murder in North Carolina has a connection to the Mid-South.

Investigators want to arrest the wife of a plastic surgeon, and they say she's in Brighton.

Brenda McCutcheon is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Dr. Buddy McCutcheon, who was shot in the head last July in his home near Asheville.

Neighbors in Brighton said they didn't know anything about Brenda McCutcheon living in the area.

Paul Specht lives across the street from the home in Brighton.

"I'm not surprised by anything that goes on in this world," he said.

Dr. McCutcheon was shot at round 4 a.m., and his wife called 911.

Brenda told dispatch that someone came into her home and shot her husband.

A gun was found outside the house.

Brenda worked as office manager at her husband's plastic surgery office, and the couple was being investigated by the state of North Carolina for embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense by the North Carolina.

The Tipton County Sheriff's office got word McCutcheon was living in Brighton, possibly with relatives, from reporters in North Carolina. But Buncombe County, North Carolina offered no help to Tipton County.

"Obviously if there's someone in Tipton County that's wanted for murder, we want to bring them to justice to insure the citizens of Tipton County are safe," Chief Deputy Bill Daughtery said.

WMC Action New 5's Janice Broach has learned McCutcheon hired one of Asheville's top attorneys.

She is expected to turn herself in Thursday.

