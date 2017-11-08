Man threatens to shoot woman in the face during robbery

Memphis Police Department is on the lookout for the suspects who robbed two people at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at a home in the Cooper-Young area, and during the robbery, a suspect threatened to shoot one of the victims in the face.

The robbers got away with the victims phones and iPad, but what she says they really took was her sense of security from a place she loves.

"One of them had a bandana on his face. The other one had a gun, a large gun," Courtney Oliver, who's lived at her home in Cooper-Young for more than nine years, said.

Two men, one of them armed with a pump action shot gun, reportedly robbed Oliver and her co-worker.

"He demanded to have our stuff. And when we didn't get it to him right away, he kept saying shoot her in the face," Oliver said.

She said she did not put up a fight, but she did refuse to hand over her rings and that's when the men threatened to shoot her in the face.

The whole ordeal took less than a minute, but thanks to neighborhood watch cameras a picture of a possible suspect vehicle was handed over to police.

"I'm a little sad because I feel like something been taken away from me and my home ownership," Oliver said. "I probably shouldn't have been sitting outside late at night, exposed, on an open street. But I absolutely won't be doing that again."

But she said the robbery does not change the love she has for Memphis or the Cooper-Young area.

"This does not make me afraid to live here but it does make me more cautious and want to urge neighbors to continue to look our for each other," Oliver said.

Police are still investigating this crime. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.