Central High WBB star signs with Arkansas State

Central High Star Jireh Washington signed on the dotted line with Arkansas State.

The 5'8" point guard led a Lady Warriors squad that made all the way to the state championship game, bringing the Silver Ball back to Memphis.

Now, she's ready to take on a new challenge.

"I want to go to a college you don't hear nothing about," Washington said. "I think I can go there and bring something out, make something happen. Leave my four years there and I have a jersey hanging up on the wall."

You can see Jireh and the Warriors in action next week at the Shelby County Schools Basketball Jamboree.

