Tigers to face weakened Tide in opener

The Memphis Tigers squad is on its way to the Northeast, where it will play Alabama to open the regular season in the Naval Academy Classic on Friday.

The 25th-ranked Crimson Tide could be shorthanded for the game.

McDonald's All American Guard Collin Sexton is caught up in the FBI recruiting probe and was held out of Bama's exhibition Monday.

Two other Tide Players, leading scorers Braxton Key and Riley Norris, are dealing with injuries.

"We prepare the same way, as far as scouting points, doing things we have to do better," Tigers head coach Tubby Smith said. "That's most important this time. We have a lot to improve on."

Tip time for the Tigers and Tide is 5:30 p.m. Friday at Annapolis, MD.

