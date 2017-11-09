East High's star PG to play for Wichita State

East High's Alex Lomax announced he'll play his college ball at Wichita State.
The point guard picked the Shockers over University of Memphis, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.
Lomax is a two-time Mr. Basketball winner in Tennessee.
The 5'11" guard also owns a Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year award.
A-Lo, as he's called, has lead East High to Back to Back State Championships.
This year's East Squad is ranked #1 in the nation preseason by MaxPreps.
