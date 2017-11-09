Women arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

Police arrested two women accused of trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets.

Investigators said April McKinney and Breana Sims brought the stolen tickets to several different Memphis stores.

The tickets were reported stolen from Food Marty at Getwell Road and Southlawn Avenue.

McKinney admitted to getting the tickets from her son.

McKinney and sims are charged with burglary of a business and theft of property.

