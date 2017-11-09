Women arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

A murder suspect with a Mid-South tie turned herself in.More >>
A hearing to discuss the possibility of taking down the Memphis statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest has been pushed back several weeks.More >>
Police arrested two women accused of trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets.More >>
Memphis Police Department is on the lookout for the suspects who robbed two people at gunpoint.More >>
A restaurant employee was arrested for strangling a customer.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, hate crimes and natural disasters.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
