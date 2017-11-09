Confederate statue hearing pushed back several weeks

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A hearing to discuss the possibility of taking down the Memphis statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest has been pushed back several weeks.

The meeting will now take place on Wednesday, December 20.

At that time, a judge will give an opinion on whether the Tennessee Historical Commission should take another look at removing the statue from a Memphis park.

Last month, the commission denied the city's request to take down the statue.

