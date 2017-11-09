13-year-old in grandmother's stolen car captured 200 miles away

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies captured a 13-year-old who stole his mother's car and drove hundreds of miles.

Deputies caught the teen in Lakeland, Tennessee, on Thursday morning.

Officials said the car was stolen from Saline County, Arkansas--nearly 200 miles from Lakeland.

Deputies said the boy was heading to Connecticut to visit his girlfriend. OnStar tracker helped law enforcement track down the car.

The car was stopped at Chambers Chapel Road and I-40 in Lakeland.

