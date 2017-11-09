Southaven schools increase security after social media threats

Southaven Police Department is stepping up security at their schools after a series of threats appeared on social media.

SPD spokesperson Mark Little said the security measures are precautionary. The threats were pointed at Southaven Middle School.

Snapchat images posted online show students threatening to bring guns to school.

DeSoto County Schools issued the following statement:

The Southaven Police Department notified school officials after they were contacted by Southaven parents about an alarming social media post. Even though there did not appear to be any credibility to the post, the Southaven Police Department provided extra security at Southaven Middle School and Southaven High School Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

(WARNING: Pictures contain explicit language.)

