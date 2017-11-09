Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off 2018 St. Jude Dream Home fundr - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off 2018 St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The official groundbreaking ceremony. (Source: WMC Action News 5) The official groundbreaking ceremony. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Rossville, TN (WMC) -

Officials broke ground on the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home on Thursday.

The house is set to be built in Rossville, Tennessee.

Andrew Douglas helped with the official groundbreaking ceremony.

