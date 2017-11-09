Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off 2018 St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser

Officials broke ground on the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home on Thursday.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies captured a 13-year-old who stole his grandmother's car and drove hundreds of miles.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in Cooper-Young on Tuesday night.More >>
Thursday morning, students at Whitehaven Elementary were welcomed to school in a military fashion.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
