Gun thieves sought in Millington

A man was shot during a robbery at a Memphis motel Friday morning. The robbery happened at Relax Inn on South Third Street around 3 a.m. Police said a man was in his room when he heard a knock on the door. Two men entered the room and shot the man before stealing his cell phone and money. The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

