Community mourns Harbor Town woman killed in her own home

As the investigation continues into the death of a Harbor Town woman, those people who knew her are grieving and searching for answers.

Susan Grissom, 56, was killed Tuesday night in her home on Island Drive near the intersection of Harbor Village Circle.

Memphis Police Department said all the evidence suggests someone killed Grissom. The department has not released any information about suspects or arrests yet.

A bouquet of flowers sits outside her home--a reminder to neighbors of the uncertainty of what happened Tuesday night.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about the investigation. The lack of official information has helped fuel neighborhood gossip and speculation on social media as to the manner and motive of the crime.

MPD continues to assure anyone who asks that investigators are working around-the-clock on the case.

Grissom was well-known around town. People who knew her best said they'll never forget her beautiful smile and warm personality.

"She was always very warm, very friendly to myself and to our staff, and just a great person to be around," Dr. David Moss of Eye Care Center of Memphis said.

Thousands of people and businesses have taken to social media to share their grief and condolences.

Grissom graduated from Briarcrest in 1979. Her husband, daughter, and brother-in-law all also graduated from Briarcrest.

Grissom was a representative for optometric devices. She worked to connect optometrists in the Mid-South with contact lenses for their patients.

Grissom went to Downtown Church for several years. The church pastor, Richard Reives said, "Susan was one of those rare people that took genuine interest in everyone she met. She wanted to know you."

The church released the following statement about her death:

"Scott and Susan Grissom have played an integral part in the Downtown Church family for several years. They have opened their home, their lives, and hearts to us in way that smells strongly of Jesus. Susan's heart for serving Him and supporting His work has been an encouragement to so many. It is in light of this that we feel we have lost a sister, and friend. To some, especially those in her community group, the feel is more like the loss of a mother, and mentor. We are all grieving Susan's death, while seeking to be a support and encouragement to Scott, and his family in the face of this unfathomable tragedy. May we all find God's grace to be sufficient in our grief, and the source of healing over time."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.