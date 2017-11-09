Mid-South police department retracts dubious social media warnin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South police department retracts dubious social media warning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
LEACHVILLE, AR (WMC) -

A Mid-South police department shared a dubious warning on social media but later deleted the post.

The initial post came from Leachville Police Department. The post warned readers to wide down the handle of any shopping carts they were going to use, because drugs such as fentanyl could be left on the handles and cause overdoses and death.

Exposure to fentanyl can be dangerous, especially to children. Earlier this year, a 10-year-old Miami boy died after coming into contact with the drug.

However, the post appears to be a hoax. Leachville Police Department later removed the post and issued the following apology: 

Snopes states they cannot find evidence of law enforcement agencies ever issuing such a warning.

However, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a warning to police and the public about exposure to the drug.

A local undercover drug task force agent says officers are doing what they can to avoid the drug.

"We’re gonna have to better inform our officers because, I mean, merely touching this stuff can kill you, accidentally inhaling it, any of these things so it’s gonna be something that we have to prepare for in depth and train our officers as well as the public," the agent said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

