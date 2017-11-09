What we're working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/ and what we're working on today.
Weather
Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the Mid-South, giving us a very chilly start to our Friday. Sunshine will prevail through the day Friday with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s across the region. Grab the jackets and keep them on hand during the day and night Friday as lows will cool into the upper 40s for Friday night going into our Saturday with some locations cooling into the upper 30s yet again.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds NE 10-15 mph. Low: 39.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds NE 5-10 mph. High: 57.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking sunny and dry across the region. Highs will warm back into the upper 60s for Saturday after a chilly start to our morning. Lows Saturday going into our Sunday will be back into the lower 50s. Another cold front looks to push into the region by our Sunday. That will give us a shot to see a passing shower.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headlines
Both the House and Senate GOP unveil sweeping tax overhaul proposals today...the questions already being asked about the plans and the early likelihood a unified plan can affect both chambers.
5 p.m. headlines
A homicide investigation continues in Harbor Town near downtown Memphis...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with what she's learned about the police investigation and the new details we've learned about the victim.
6 p.m. headlines
A wanted fugitive arrested months after he allegedly gunned down an Air Force veteran at a Memphis IHOP...Chris Luther is LIVE with what the victim's mother saying now that her son's alleged killer is behind bars.
Trending stories
1. Woman killed in Harbor Town identified
2. Police apologize over post about fentanyl, shopping carts
3. Southaven schools increase security after social media threats
4. Mid-South native wanted for killing husband turned herself in
5. 'He was bait': Family dog dies after being attacked at PetSmart
Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar while wearing a surgical mask.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar while wearing a surgical mask.More >>
A Memphis leader who helped spark change the Civil Rights era died Thursday.More >>
A Memphis leader who helped spark change the Civil Rights era died Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department found the gun they believe was used to kill Lorenzen Wright in July 2010.More >>
Memphis Police Department found the gun they believe was used to kill Lorenzen Wright in July 2010.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>