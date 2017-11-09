What we're working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the Mid-South, giving us a very chilly start to our Friday. Sunshine will prevail through the day Friday with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s across the region. Grab the jackets and keep them on hand during the day and night Friday as lows will cool into the upper 40s for Friday night going into our Saturday with some locations cooling into the upper 30s yet again.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds NE 10-15 mph. Low: 39.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds NE 5-10 mph. High: 57.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking sunny and dry across the region. Highs will warm back into the upper 60s for Saturday after a chilly start to our morning. Lows Saturday going into our Sunday will be back into the lower 50s. Another cold front looks to push into the region by our Sunday. That will give us a shot to see a passing shower.

4 p.m. headlines

Both the House and Senate GOP unveil sweeping tax overhaul proposals today...the questions already being asked about the plans and the early likelihood a unified plan can affect both chambers.

5 p.m. headlines

A homicide investigation continues in Harbor Town near downtown Memphis...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with what she's learned about the police investigation and the new details we've learned about the victim.

6 p.m. headlines

A wanted fugitive arrested months after he allegedly gunned down an Air Force veteran at a Memphis IHOP...Chris Luther is LIVE with what the victim's mother saying now that her son's alleged killer is behind bars.

