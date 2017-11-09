Residential plan announced for Shelby Farms Park

A new $142 million development could be headed to Memphis.

Elmington Capital Group and Crews Investment Holdings, LLC have announced plans for a development on 71.15 acres of property fronting Shelby Farms Park

The “Dwell at Shelby Farms,”will feature 979 residential units consisting of three and four story multifamily buildings, townhouses, single-family detached homes, and senior living units.

The plan also includes a new public road named Dwell Parkway through the property, that will create a connection from Germantown Parkway to Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

The company's plans will also include a 10-foot wide public urban greenway that will connect the Greenline to Shelby Farms Park.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.