Residential plan announced for Shelby Farms Park - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Residential plan announced for Shelby Farms Park

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Source: Elmington Capital Group Source: Elmington Capital Group
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new $142 million development could be headed to Memphis. 

Elmington Capital Group and Crews Investment Holdings, LLC  have announced plans for a development on 71.15 acres of property fronting Shelby Farms Park

The “Dwell at Shelby Farms,”will feature 979 residential units consisting of three and four story multifamily buildings, townhouses, single-family detached homes, and senior living units.

The plan also includes a new public road named Dwell Parkway through the property, that will create a connection from Germantown Parkway to Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

The company's plans will also include a 10-foot wide public urban greenway that will connect the Greenline to Shelby Farms Park.

