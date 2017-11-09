Mother of veteran killed in IHOP shooting thankful for justice

It’s been six long months of hoping and praying for Katina Rounds, mother of Air Force veteran Devin Wilson, who was shot and killed inside a Whitehaven IHOP earlier this year.

Rounds said she’s been waiting for the day that her son's killer would be arrested and now that it's here, she said she feels like she hit the lottery.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Derrick Harris in Chicago, the man wanted for killing Wilson.

Now, Wilson’s family is celebrating.

“My other daughter called and said, ‘we need to have a party!’” Rounds said. “I mean, it’s just done wonders for the whole atmosphere for our family.”

Harris allegedly shot Wilson in the head inside a Whitehaven IHOP on East Shelby Drive on May 14.

Witnesses said Wilson was trying to break up a fight between Harris and his girlfriend when the shots were fired.

Wilson’s mother said his oldest daughter, 7-year-old Lauren, was the happiest one of all to hear of the arrest.

“When it all played out yesterday she was so excited, so excited she couldn’t even go to sleep,” Rounds said. “And she said, ‘I don’t even have to worry about it now!’ And I was like nope you don’t have to worry.”

Rounds said she credits media coverage with helping her family get the closure they needed.

“Without the media, it never would have happened,” Rounds said.

Now, she plans to go to every one of Harris’ court appearances until he’s convicted.

“I will not miss one because my new agenda now that he is caught is to make sure he gets everything that’s due to him,” Rounds said. “And that’s what I tell people, I didn’t want him to die, I want him to spend the rest of his life in jail.”

Police say Harris is still in the process of being extradited to Memphis to face a jury.

