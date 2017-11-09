New burger joint coming to Beale Street

Wahlburgers is officially coming to Beale Street, according to Memphis Business Journal.

The burger restaurant has applied for a building permit and is set to open at 349 Beale Street, just steps from the FedEx Forum.

The downtown location will be a two-story, quick-serve style restaurant with a full-service bar and TVs.

Right now, there is no definite opening date for Wahlburgers.

