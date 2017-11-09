Monday @ 10: $80,000 Porsche has a pattern of problems

Kim's car was pulling out of a Memphis parking lot when her car exploded with her in it. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

On May 13, 2017, Kim-An Hernandez was in her brand new $80,000 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster when it burst into flames in Midtown Memphis.

Kim-An walked away from the wreckage shaken but unscathed -- and her car in total ruin.

"Poof! With me in it," Kim-An said.

The scary part is it's not the first time a 2017 Porsche Boxster has caught on fire.

Months after Porsche settled with Kim-An for an undisclosed amount of money, it happened again.

