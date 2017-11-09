Party with polar bears at Memphis Zoo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Party with polar bears at Memphis Zoo

Join Memphis Zoo on Saturday, November 11, to celebrate Payton the polar bear's birthday.

This 'polar party' is for Payton the polar bear, who turns 14 this year. 

Zoo-goers can watch the bear open presents, learn more about polar bears, and even win a few prizes! 

This event is from 10 a.m to 2 p.m and is included with General Admission. 

