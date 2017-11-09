Restaurant owner accused of strangling customer shares video of - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Restaurant owner accused of strangling customer shares video of incident

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Crump and Moore moments before the confrontation (Source: WMC Action News 5) Crump and Moore moments before the confrontation (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Crump speaks with WMC's Jerry Askin (Source: WMC Action News 5) Crump speaks with WMC's Jerry Askin (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's a story that has a lot of people talking online – a woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries.

Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.

“I never choked her. I never choked her,” Crump said.

Crump said his video footage at his restaurant shows the truth.

“She was 45 minutes late picking up her food and mad because her food was cold,” Crump said.

In the video, you see Rinesha Moore standing at the counter.

Crump said he gave her the food, but he points out how she was sassy with him, clapping her hands and rolling her neck.

“And that's what she said, she ‘don't give a F,’” Crump said. “’The customer is always right.’”

Crump refused to refund her or give her new fries, claiming she was rude and late.

“It's not my fault,” Crump said. “I can't just throw fries away every day.”

Crump said she refused to leave.

The video then shows her knocking tons of food off the counter, and Crump runs from behind the counter.

That's when Moore, who spoke to us Wednesday, claims Crump choked her, but there are no cameras in the area where it allegedly happened.

“He pushed me with his two hands and like pushed me into the fishbowl, then I laid back and he came like this with his two hands,” Moore said.

Then, you see Moore walk out and Crump go back behind the counter. Crump points out the 54-second interval when their altercation took place out of frame.

“It’s impossible to choke someone until she almost pass out, then she gets up and run out of here,” Crump said.

Crump denies choking her, yet admits he grabbed her and made her leave to protect his customers.

Crump's lawyer Taurus Bailey said legal action may be on the way.

“You can see in the video she starts a fight; it's clear defamation,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, the incident apparently hasn't kept customers away. 

"Does it look like the business have slowed down to you?" Crump asked. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

