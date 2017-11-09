Neighbors of murdered Harbor Town woman concerned about safety downtown

Concerned residents met Thursday night to discuss safety concerns at the Downtown Memphis Commission’s monthly safety meeting following the homicide of Susan Grissom.

Grissom was found killed at her Harbor Town home Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Colonel Gloria Bullock spoke at Thursday’s meeting.

"I can assure you that we will find out the person/ persons responsible, as we always do," Col. Bullock said.

In the audience, listening with purpose, were friends and people who knew Grissom as a kind-spirited person and devoted mother.

“I was devastated because Susan was just a beautiful person,” said Dawn Inman.



Inman said she came to the meeting looking for insight into the search for Grissom's killer and what city leaders are doing to ensure safety downtown.

"It takes a horrifying event for resources to be allocated?” Inman said. “I don't think that is the right approach.”

Col. Bullock said downtown is one of the safest areas in the city and Police Director Mike Rallings has authorized extra patrols downtown and on Mud Island.

Councilman Berlin Boyd said he pushed for the extra patrols as a way to help residents feel safe.

"After I see that there is a homicide, I send an email requesting that we could get more patrol in that area," Boyd said.

Grissom graduated from Briarcrest in 1979. Her husband, daughter, and brother-in-law all also graduated from Briarcrest.

Grissom was a representative for optometric devices. She worked to connect optometrists in the Mid-South with contact lenses for their patients.

Her visitation will be Sunday at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be Monday at Second Presbyterian Church starting at 10 a.m.

