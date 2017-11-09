Memphis organ donor takes meaning of friendship to next level - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis organ donor takes meaning of friendship to next level

(Source: Submitted) (Source: Submitted)
(Source: Submitted) (Source: Submitted)
(Source: Submitted) (Source: Submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We're sending a High 5 to a Memphis man who exemplifies the true meaning of friendship.

Since 2013, Renata Vasser's end-stage kidney disease required dialysis five days per week.

The single mother of a 7-year-old boy was recently placed on the kidney transplant list.

When she was about to give up, her childhood friend currently living in Florida got tested there and learned he was a match.

Derrien Young, 32, flew back home to Memphis to donate his kidney Tuesday, and Vasser is rapidly improving, with doctors telling the family they've never seen a transplant work so fast.

Vasser and Young allowed their story to be told to encourage others to consider organ donation, with African Americans being the largest group of minorities in need of transplants.

Young will be out of work up to eight weeks as a result of the surgery, and has a GoFundMe page to help fund his work downtime and donation costs where he has raised $520 of his $4,000 ask.

Vasser also has a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the transplant and has raised $80 of her $8,000 ask.

The Mid-South Transplant Foundation helps donors and beneficiaries navigate the financial, physical, and emotional roller coaster or organ donation.  For more information on their program, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

