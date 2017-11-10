Dorothy ‘Happy’ Jones passes away - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dorothy ‘Happy’ Jones passes away

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dorothy “Happy” Jones (Source: Episcopal News Service) Dorothy “Happy” Jones (Source: Episcopal News Service)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis leader who helped spark change the Civil Rights era died Thursday.

Dorothy “Happy” Jones organized visits by the white community to see how Memphis' striking sanitation workers and their families lived back in 1968.

Her leadership helped awaken city government to look beyond a labor-management conflict and to see hunger, poverty, and racism.

Jones also helped bring about federally funded lunch programs in the city schools, where many youngsters went without food at lunchtime.

Jones was 80 years old.

