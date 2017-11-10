McLemore to make Grizzlies debut Saturday

The Memphis Grizzlies have fashioned a 7-4 record largely without three players, including two starters, expected to be part of the rotation. Now, they're starting to get some back.

Ben McLemore will be activated for Saturday night's game at Houston.

The 6'5" guard, who was a free agent acquisition from Sacramento in the offseason, has missed the entire NBA season so far.

He's mending a broken foot suffered in a summer pickup game.

After a quick stint with the G-League Hustle last weekend, McLemore says he's is ready to go.

"It's been a long, but fast four weeks for me," McLemore said. "Obviously, I'm excited getting back on the court after going down and playing for the Hustle. Had a great time, getting a little of rust off me, but I enjoyed being back on the floor."

McLemore warmed up for his trip to the big club last Sunday, scoring 8 points in 16 minutes in the Hustle's win over Salt Lake City.

