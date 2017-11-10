Tigers tip off regular season Friday

College basketball is here for the Memphis Tigers!

The U of M tips off its season Friday evening against the 25th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The matchup is a part of the Naval Academy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, and a great challenge for a young Tiger squad eager for recognition.

Tigers Head Coach Tubby Smith looks forward to the matchup.

" It would do a lot for us," he said. "Obviously when you beat a team that's ranked. A team that is from a power 5 conference, it means a lot to your program."

The teams tip off at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

